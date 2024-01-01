Sophia Bush celebrates first Pride Month since coming out as queer

Sophia Bush has celebrated her first Pride Month since coming out as a queer.

The One Tree Hill actress, who is in a relationship with football star Ashlyn Harris, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday and reposted the viral Pride Month note, which reads, "Pride is important because someone tonight still believes they're better off dead than being themselves."

The 41-year-old then added a personal message to other members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"You are perfect. No matter how long it might take, you'll find your people," she wrote. "And they will help you find more and more of yourself. It's worth it. You're worth it."

Sophia also shared Ashlyn's video montage of their recent holiday and added, "Mine... Proud," with the rainbow Pride flag emoji.

The actress was first romantically linked to the sports star in October 2023 and she confirmed the news in an essay for Glamour magazine in April.

Sharing how their friendship turned romantic, she wrote, "I didn't expect to find love in this support system. I don't know how else to say it other than: I didn't see it until I saw it. And I think it's very easy not to see something that's been in front of your face for a long time when you'd never looked at it as an option and you had never been looked at as an option."

Revealing that she identifies as queer, the John Tucker Must Die star added, "I've experienced so much safety, respect, and love in the queer community, as an ally all of my life, that, as I came into myself, I already felt it was my home."

Sophia was married to entrepreneur Grant Hughes for a year before filing for divorce in August last year. Meanwhile, Ashlyn was married to footballer Ali Krieger, with whom she has two children, before filing for divorce in September 2023.