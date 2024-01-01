Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah plan to take Bad Boys across the world

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah hope to take the 'Bad Boys' franchise global.

The filmmaking duo have helmed 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die', the latest installment in the buddy cop franchise, and are keen to take Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett away from Miami.

Adil told Screen Rant: "It's got to go international. We've not seen the 'Bad Boys' in London or in Paris or in Asia. So, we're ready for it."

The directors have returned to the franchise after making the 2020 film 'Bad Boys for Life' and the pair explained that getting behind the camera again on the series wasn't always the plan.

They told Extra.ie: "Well, when we did 'Bad Boys: For Life', there was no plan (to return), because otherwise ('Bad Boys 4') would have been called 'Bad Boys: For Life'. So, it would have been more useful.

"And then the movie was extremely successful and so we knew then, ah, yeah, we'll go for another ride."

The duo explained that it was easier to make this movie as they are now experienced in the world of high-profile Hollywood projects.

They said: "There was a big difference between the previous movie where we went from small Belgian movies and all of a sudden a big Hollywood project with big stars and Jerry Bruckheimer.

"We were stressing because it felt like something very surreal and imposter syndrome. And now, we have made the previous one, we made 'Ms. Marvel' (on Disney+), we have some more experience, so we were much more relaxed and we could focus just on trying to make the movie as funny and cool as possible."

The pair continued: "And also, our friendship with Will and Martin just, you know, became much more personal. So now we could be totally super honest to each other and you feel that behind the camera and in front of the camera – the friendship and the love that we have for each other."