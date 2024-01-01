Khloé Kardashian gives health update after injury

Khloé Kardashian has explained she was left unable to exercise after being taken out by a mystery injury.

The 39-year-old reality star is now back in the gym and aiming to regain her fitness after hurting herself.

Proving she is fighting her way back to fitness, Khloé shared a video clip of herself working up a sweat over the weekend in a gym with a personal trainer.

She wrote alongside an Instagram post, "I hurt myself and couldn't workout the way I wanted to for almost 2 months. Working my way back little by little... a few more weeks and I'll be there."

While she didn't elaborate on her injury, Khloé made it clear she intends to maintain a renewed level of fitness, adding, "Then I have to stay ready so I don't need to get ready."

The reality star regularly shares footage of herself enduring gruelling workouts and has been an open book about her past body confidence struggles.

She previously told Health magazine, "I've actually always had a really unhealthy relationship with food. When I was younger and was sad, I would eat. I was an emotional eater. And then I hated the way I felt after that. I was almost punishing myself for binging or having a bag of chips.

"I had tried every diet under the sun. Remember when Beyoncé did that lemon juice and cayenne pepper thing? I was like, sign me up! That's why I yo-yoed my entire life - I was always chasing some fad."