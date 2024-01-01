Lenny Kravitz hints at Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's wedding date

Lenny Kravitz has teased the wedding date of his daughter Zoë Kravitz and future son-in-law Channing Tatum.

The 60-year-old music icon is excited to officially welcome Magic Mike actor Channing, 40, into his family when he weds Big Little Lies star Zoë, 35.

Channing and Zoë have been dating since 2021 and became engaged last year, and while they have been reasonably tight-lipped over their romance, Lenny has been somewhat loose-lipped about their wedding plans.

Speaking on the BBC's Zoe Ball and Friends podcast last week, the Fly Away singer gushed, "He's a really great guy... He was raised well. So, you know, he's got manners. He's charming. He's a soulful human being. And so, he's become part of the family quite quickly. He fits and they're in love."

Signalling the couple's big day is coming reasonably soon, he revealed, "We're going to have a wedding next year."

But when asked if he will perform at the wedding, Lenny said, "I don't think so. (I'll) just be hanging out."

The Grammy Award-winning musician shares daughter Zoë with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, 56, who he was married to from 1987 until 1993.

Zoë was previously married to actor Karl Glusman in 2019, but they announced their plan to divorce in 2020, and proceedings were finalised in August 2021.

Channing was previously married to his Step Up co-star, Jenna Dewan, 43, from 2009 until 2019 and they share a ten-year-old daughter named Everly.