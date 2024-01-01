Kelsey Grammer teases Cheers reunion in Frasier Season 2

Kelsey Grammer has hinted that Cheers icons Shelley Long and Ted Danson could join him for Season 2 of the Frasier reboot.

The 69-year-old actor made his debut as the iconic character Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers way back in 1984 before being gifted a spin-off of the show in 1993 which ran for 11 years.

Last year, Frasier was revived for a sequel series which saw the character return to Boston where Cheers was set after a 30-year absence.

Now Kelsey has suggested Shelley and Ted, who played Diane Chambers and Sam Malone respectively, could appear in season 2 of the rebooted show.

He told Variety, "It's just a matter of willingness to be on the show. And if there's a good story.

"I'd still love to have Shelley come back and play Diane, for one more sense of closure for Frasier. Because now that he's back in Boston, there are things that will come up, and I think that she would be one of them. And Ted, we have a few ideas for that."

Kelsey, who sparked heated debates online in recent years by revealing his support for Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections, also explained why politics is kept well out of his comedy show.

He said, "We avoid political jokes, because honestly, they are so locked in a time warp. Contemporary culture does not fuel any comedy that lasts. It's only funny in that moment. And usually not so funny for half the people that are listening. I think it's good advice to steer clear of that."