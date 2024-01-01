Victoria Beckham shares bizarre baby teeth collection

Victoria Beckham has raised eyebrows by revealing she still keeps the old baby teeth of her eldest child.

The 50-year-old Spice Girl is a proud mum-of-four - sharing sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and 12-year-old daughter Harper Seven with footballer husband David Beckham, 49.

And while her eldest son is now in his mid-20s, Victoria has revealed that she still keeps his old baby teeth, having collected them after they fell out.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former singer shared a snap of three teeth sitting loose on a marbled surface and asked, "Not that I'm sentimental but... U think I can throw your baby teeth away @brooklynpeltzbeckham??"

The latest post comes six months after Victoria found another of Brooklyn's old teeth laying around her house.

Taking to social media last December, the star asked, "Found this old baby tooth. Do you want it back Brooklyn?"

During that previous update, Brooklyn himself responded to reject the offer and wrote on his Stories, "No thank you haha".

In the past, Victoria's own teeth have stirred curiosity after she sported a shinier smile than usual in 2020 - prompting claims she had undergone a veneer replacement procedure on her entire mouth.

Reports at the time claimed the star had been left with altered speech and swollen gums, with a source telling The Sun, "Veneers were replaced and her gums given a good going-over, but afterwards she could barely speak - she had developed a very pronounced lisp, and David and the kids were really taking the mick."