Tom Holland told to exit theatre quickly to avoid fan crush

Tom Holland has been told to exit his nightly theatre shows quickly to avoid disrupting traffic.

The actor has been instructed to make speedy getaways after his Romeo and Juliet performances at the Duke of York Theatre in London's West End, after large crowds began gathering at the stage door to catch a glimpse of the Spider-Man star.

A video shared to social media showed security staff attempting to corral a large group as it surged towards Tom, 29, with one guard warning fans, "Don't rush into the road. There are still cars coming!"

"We welcome visitors to the West End and it is fantastic to see how popular theatres are," a representative from Westminster Council said in a statement.

"However, maintaining pavements and public spaces is important to ensuring public safety. Managing crowds and access is the responsibility of each theatre. Where there are issues, we can work with venues and the police to provide additional support."

The theatre has reportedly employed extra security staff to manage the issue, and police and local council officials are believed to have met with theatre management - ultimately instructing Tom to leave the area within ten minutes of the show's final curtain.

"Tom is a pro and was more than happy to oblige," a source told The Sun.