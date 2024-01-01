Jessica Alba explains reason for quitting Honest Company role

Jessica Alba has opened up on her decision to take a step back from her beauty brand The Honest Company.

The 43-year-old American actress was something of a pioneer when she launched the brand back in 2012 - pathing the way for other stars like Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and Selena Gomez to launch lucrative cosmetic companies of their own.

But in April, Jessica announced she is quitting her role as the company's Chief Creative Officer - although she will remain on the board of directors.

Addressing her business move on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Jessica explained she's drafted in a new CEO to oversee the company, saying, "Yeah, I have Carla Verno´n, and she's running the company, and it's great. And there's a whole senior leadership team that's fantastic."

She also compared the company, which supplies eco-friendly baby, beauty and cleaning products, to a fourth child.

The mum-of-three said, "I feel like it's my fourth baby and I like sent it... sent my baby off to college."

Jessica co-founded the company alongside entrepreneur and author Christopher Gavigan and businessman Brian Lee 12 years ago with the core goal of making baby products, make-up items and cleaning supplies that are kind to the skin and environment. The company has a current market value of more than $260 million (over £200 million).

Now that she has given up her CCO role, Jessica - who shares three children with film producer Cash Warren - has refocused her career in the world of acting by producing a new action movie for Netflix titled Trigger Warning.