Demi Lovato shares 'hopeful' outlook after mental health battles

Demi Lovato has found "hope" after being left feeling "defeated" by past mental health struggles.

The 31-year-old singer and actress has been something of an open book about her mental health, substance abuse and eating disorder battles.

However, the former Disney child star has admitted asking for help to confront her demons has not always been immediately helpful as she was left feeling "defeated" after entering a facility for a fifth time.

During an interview at the Center For Youth Mental Health at NewYork-Presbyterian's annual benefit this week, People quotes the star saying, "I have been to inpatient treatment five times, and it has something that every single time I walked back into a treatment centre, I felt defeated.

"And I know that experience firsthand, but I think the glimmer of hope was when I started putting in the work and I started to, whether it was work, a program, or talk to my treatment team and build relationships there."

Sounding more optimistic, she added, "I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy and the little things in life. And that was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope."

Demi has been to rehab multiple times in the past - and came close to death in 2018 after suffering a drug relapse following six years of sobriety.

She channelled the trauma of her 2018 overdose into her 2021 album, which she titled Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over.