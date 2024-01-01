Olivia Munn shares devastation over double mastectomy

Olivia Munn was "devastated" when she saw her body after undergoing a double mastectomy.

The 43-year-old actress underwent the procedure after previously telling fans she was battling breast cancer - and the surgery took a heavy blow to her mental health.

She told the SheMD podcast on Tuesday, "I cried (for) a week after because that was the first time I saw my breasts."

"I was by myself in my bathroom, and I looked at them, and I cried in a way that I don't think I've ever cried in my life. I cried. I was devastated. I didn't recognize myself."

She went on to explain how the life-saving surgery left her feeling conflicted, saying, "I didn't want to have big breasts. You think, 'I'm here.' All I care about is that I'm alive and I'm here for my baby. But putting that to the side, one day people will forget or not know, or maybe I'll never tell people that I had cancer, but they'll look at me and go, 'Oh, what a bad boob job. Oh, look at her'."

She added, "I thought, 'Oh, there are so many things that I'll never be able to wear.' It just looked like someone took off my breasts and then gave me like, and then took like some tape and paper and Tupperware and were like, 'Here'."

Olivia - who is married to comedian John Mulaney with whom she shares a two-year-old son named Malcolm - also underwent a hysterectomy while fighting cancer.

She revealed to Vogue last month, "It was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family."