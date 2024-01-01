Kevin Costner admits past cocaine use

Kevin Costner has candidly confessed to trying cocaine in the past and has hinted it is best avoided.

The 69-year-old star has enjoyed a long career after debuting on screens back in 1981 but has hinted his success could have been derailed if he had developed a taste for the Class A drug.

Kevin explained on The Armchair Expert podcast that he was introduced to the drug in his pre-fame days working as a stage manager at Raleigh Studios.

He told host Dax Shepard, "The electricians came over like rock stars. They were prepping it, strong, like, you know, the whole thing. They were there for three weeks just stringing cable and then sets were being built.

"Whenever they needed something, I got it for them. At one point, they take me back into the grip room and say, 'Here,' and they put out a little line of coke. And they say, like, 'Thank you for all the s**t you're doing for us."

Admitting he tried the drug three times, the Oscar winning star said he eventually convinced the electricians to give him cash, rather than lines, as a tip.

He recalled, "I said, 'Hey, look, how much is that?' And he says, 'That's about $20 right there,' and I said, 'Can I say something to you?' And he says, 'Yeah, f**k, of course, man, what?'

"And I said, 'Look, I'm trying to buy my first house,' and I said, 'If you think what I'm doing's cool, I could use $20. I could take a $20.' And I was out of the club immediately."

Kevin went on to say he was "excluded" from the group as a result, but added, "It was kind of lucky for me that I didn't like coke. There was nothing there for me."