Alec Baldwin announces new reality show about his family

Alec Baldwin has shared details of a new reality TV show that will focus on his family life.

The 66-year-old Hollywood star and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, 40, have thrown open the doors to the house they share with their seven children to create a reality show about their lives.

The couple took to social media on Tuesday to share news that their show, titled The Baldwins, will air on TLC, and releasing a statement declaring, "We've got an exciting announcement to share! Coming in 2025..."

Footage showed Alec and Hilaria posing together on a sofa and excitedly sharing their news.

The 30 Rock star declared, "We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy."

Further footage showed chaotic scenes of their seven children; Carmen, 10, Rafael, eight, Leonardo, seven, Romeo, six, Eduardo, three, María Lucía, three, and one-year-old Ilaria, running amok.

News of the show comes at a difficult time for Alec, who is facing involuntary manslaughter charges for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the upcoming film, Rust.

Alec, who shares daughter Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, fired a gun on the set of the film in October 2021 launching a bullet that passed through Halyna, killing her at the age of 42.

The bullet then struck and injured film director Joel Souza, while Alec was later photographed looking devastated following the on-set incident.

Halyna left behind her heartbroken husband Matthew Hutchins and their young child. Alec's trial is expected to begin next month.