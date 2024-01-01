Sofia Vergara admits she was worried about showing cellulite in Griselda

Sofia Vergara has revealed she was worried about showing cellulite in Griselda.

The actress revealed anxiety about baring her body kept her up at night, in the lead-up to shooting her first-ever intimate scene for the Netflix series.

"I'm 50! I mean, when I was 30, I wouldn't have worried," Sofia, 52, told the audience at a Netflix marketing event this week.

"I think I was worried that I was going to look horrific."

Sofia added she was concerned about where the camera would be placed and how exposed she would be during the scene.

"I was like, 'Where are they shooting me? The cellulite? From the side?' Uh, I'm vain I guess," she admitted adding, "That one kept me awake I think."

She went on to point out that across the 11 seasons in which she played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the sitcom Modern family, she had no intimate scenes at all with her on-screen husband Jay Pritchett, played by 78-year-old Ed O'Neill.

"I don't think I've ever done like a sex scene," Sofia explained. "With Jay, I didn't do anything."