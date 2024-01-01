Modern Family's Julie Bowen helped Sarah Hyland leave abusive relationship

Modern Family's Julie Bowen has reflected on helping her on-screen daughter Sarah Hyland leave an abusive relationship.

The actress, 54, was on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, when host Lauryn Bosstick told the actress that Sarah, 33, "gives you credit for saving her life after a violent relationship."

"Aw, that's very sweet of her," Julie said. "I was a responsible adult that happened to be around at the right time. I mean, I'm sure another responsible adult would have done the exact same thing. I just love her."

Sarah filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, actor Matthew Prokop, in September 2014. She accused him of choking her and threatening her during their relationship, which ended in August 2014.

Court documents obtained by E! News showed that Sarah called Julie and asked her to come to her house, which caused Matthew to become angry. Julie then allegedly convinced Matthew to leave Sarah's home.

Julie and Sarah played on-screen mum and daughter in Modern Family from 2009 to 2020.

"Julie has been like a mother to me over the past 11 years," Sarah told Glamour in 2020. "She is one of the strongest, smartest, most opinionated women I've ever met. But she is smart about being opinionated."

Sarah married Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams in 2017.