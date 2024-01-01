Evangeline Lilly 'steps away' from acting

Evangeline Lilly is "stepping away" from acting.

The 44-year-old star has taken to social media to announce that she's stepping back from Hollywood, explaining that she's currently feeling filled with "joy and contentment" as she prepares for the next chapter in her life.

Evangeline - whose film credits include 'The Hurt Locker' and 'The Hobbit' franchise - wrote on Instagram: "I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision. Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY...and I AM HAPPY. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Evangeline previously claimed that social media has an unhealthy influence over the film industry.

The actress - who played Kate Austen in the hit drama series 'Lost' between 2004 and 2010 - admitted to feeling frustrated by the ever-increasing influence of social media platforms.

She told the Evening Standard newspaper: "In the early seasons, there was no Twitter. By the latter seasons Twitter was dictating some of the stuff that happened on the show. They would say, ‘The fans want this? Alright.’

"Then of course Instagram and TikTok and everything else came along and just took over the business to the point where now, what really gets you a job in Hollywood these days, unless you’re a very well-established actor, is not your talent, not whether you’re right for the role … it’s how many followers you have on social media and, are you in franchise films? It’s just sad, that’s a sad reality in Hollywood right now. It’s become too corporate."