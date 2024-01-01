Martin Lawrence assures fans he's 'healthy as hell' after sparking concern

Martin Lawrence has assured fans he's "healthy as hell" after sparking concern at the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

In the viral clip, the 59-year-old seemed unsteady as he held onto his co-star Will Smith's hand as they arrived at the premiere on an open-top bus and waved to the crowd.

The clip, which went viral last week, sparked speculation that Martin was unwell, however, he shut down the rumours during an appearance on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning on Tuesday.

After the actor initially swerved the question, host Ebro Darden directly asked, "Martin, is there anything you want to say to the people because they're concerned about your health."

"I'm fine. I'm in God's hands," he replied. "I'm blessed, you know, I'm glad to be waking up every day and everything. I'm all good. No need for people to be concerned."

Later in the interview, the Big Momma's House star was more definitive, stating, "I'm healthy as hell. Stop the rumours!" as Will laughed.

The actor has previously experienced health issues. In 1996, he was hospitalised for extreme exhaustion and dehydration after running into traffic. He suffered another health emergency in 1999 when he slipped into a three-day coma after collapsing from heat exhaustion during a workout.

Martin reprises his role as Miami police detective Marcus Burnett alongside Will as Mike Lowrey in the fourth Bad Boys instalment, which is in cinemas from Wednesday.