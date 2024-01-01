Paris Hilton's TikTok account targeted by hackers

Paris Hilton's TikTok account was targeted by hackers during a cyber attack on the social media platform.

The 43-year-old reality star was among a number of high-profile celebrities and brands targeted by malicious actors.

A TikTok spokesperson told the BBC that while Paris's account, which has over 10.4 million followers, had been targeted, the cyber attackers had not been successful in compromising her account - but confirmed that CNN's account had been breached.

They stated, "We have been collaborating closely with CNN to restore account access and implement enhanced security measures to safeguard their account moving forward.

"We are dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the platform and will continue to monitor for any further inauthentic activity."

Wired has shared further details on the cyber attack, stating that high-profile users received direct messages which could have led to their accounts being hijacked.

And while TikTok's privacy and security team have confirmed they are continuing to investigate the incident, they told the technology outlet that only one account other than CNN's had been breached.

Meanwhile, Forbes reported on the hack, revealing, "The malware is transmitted through DMs within the TikTok app, and does not require a download, click, response or any other act from users beyond opening a message. The hacked accounts do not appear to be posting content, and it's unclear how many have been affected."

The CNN account which had used the handle @CNN currently redirects to a blank page with a message stating, "Couldn't find this account."