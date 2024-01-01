Sarah Ferguson confronts Prince Andrew 'eviction' reports

Sarah Ferguson has opened up about Prince Andrew's living arrangements amid reports King Charles III has ordered him out of Royal Lodge.

It has been reported that Charles wants his younger brother to downsize to Frogmore Cottage - which used to be the home of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - but Andrew is dragging his heels.

The Duchess of York, meanwhile, said she has enjoyed living at the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor with her ex-husband but added that she does not inject herself into discussions between him and his brother.

She told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, "I'm a guest for a start. I'm a very lucky guest and a very comfortable guest."

She then explained, "I tend not to get involved in brothers' discussions and I think that's the best, most safe place to be - let the brothers discuss it between themselves."

The Duchess was married to the disgraced prince from 1986 until 1996 but the pair, who share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have remained close in the years since their divorce, and she lives with him at Royal Lodge.

Reports have suggested there are tensions between Andrew and Charles over where the former will live after being stripped of many of his royal duties.

Andrew plunged the royal family into crisis in recent years due to his close friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and for facing sexual assault allegations of his own and was suspended from royal duties following a disastrous Newsnight interview that aired in 2019.