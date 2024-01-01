JoJo admits nerves as she shares 'cautionary tale' autobiography

JoJo is sharing her life story to mark twenty years since she made her debut on the charts but is "nervous" for fans to read it.

The American singer, full name Joanna Noëlle Levesque, might be only 33, but she has been in the spotlight for decades - having first appeared on screen on a reality TV show in 1998 and bursting onto the music scene six years later.

With a career that includes film roles and six studio albums, the Leave (Get Out) singer has now put pen to paper to scribe her memoirs.

Sharing a photograph of the cover of the book, titled Over the Influence, JoJo shared a lengthy description of the contents via Instagram on Tuesday, revealing, "This book is for anyone who has ever felt disillusioned, disconnected, but underneath it all determined to find themselves and a new way of being.

"A couple years ago, when I realised it would be the 20th anniversary of my first album this year, I started jotting down the framework for what would become this book about my life so far. This is a story of addiction, generational trauma, fame on a developing brain, lies, love, stamina, spirituality, resilience, and reinvention."

She describes the book and her life in the spotlight as "a cautionary tale that I want to be the one to tell."

JoJo went on to write that fans will be able to read about every moment of her life from a child star to the present day.

She added, "I wrote every single word of what you will read and I'm NGL - I'm nervous. It's the most challenging yet meaningful project I've taken on. Thinking about it being in your hands on September 17th is something I can't quite fully grasp yet... but I'm ready as I'll ever be."