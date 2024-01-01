Jennifer Lopez hits back at 'negativity' amid divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez has hit out at "negativity" as her marriage to Ben Affleck continues to be rocked by split rumours.

The 54-year-old chart-topping star has faced difficulties on a professional front as well as in her personal life as her planned 2024 world tour was cancelled last month so she could "be with her family" following low ticket sales.

But the star has found a positive note to sing about as her new Netflix action film, titled Atlas, continues to top the streaming service's most-watched list.

Writing her OnTheJLo newsletter, Jennifer gushed, "Hi everybody, I just found out some great news and it's all because of YOU!! 'ATLAS' is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!"

Seemingly taking aim at her personal and professional woes, she continued, "It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now...but don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there."

Jennifer has been married to Hollywood actor Ben since 2022 with the pair reuniting in 2021 after previously being engaged in 2002 before splitting in 2004.

In recent weeks, rumours have surfaced that all is not well in the marriage as the couple have looked strained while in public, have been spotted without their wedding bands, and were lampooned by critics for 'air kissing' at a recent outing.