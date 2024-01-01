Jake Gyllenhaal celebrates 'advantage' of being legally blind

Jake Gyllenhaal has discussed how being legally blind has given him an advantage in his life and career.

The 43-year-old Hollywood heartthrob was diagnosed with sight issues as a child and has 20/1250 vision meaning he has to wear powerful glasses in order to see and is registered as legally blind.

He has been wearing corrective lenses since he was six years old and has now opened up about the positive effect it has had on him.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, "I like to think it's advantageous... I've never known anything else. When I can't see in the morning, before I put on my glasses, it's a place where I can be with myself."

In the lengthy interview, Jake also opened up about his close relationship with his actress-director sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, 46, and how he felt compelled to follow her into the world of performing.

He said, "I worshipped her, and she was like, 'Go away,' .. My sister has always been brilliant. What it did was present something to me that I inevitably would always be chasing. She takes a step and does something and I'm like, 'Whoa, holy s**t. All right, I'm going to try this'."

The pair are now working together on The Bride! - a new film written and directed by Maggie which is described as a modern reimagining of James Whale's 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein.

The project includes an all-star cast with Penélope Cruz, Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley among the additional talent taking on roles for the project which is set to be released next year.