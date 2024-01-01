Taylor Swift slams Lady Gaga pregnancy speculation

Taylor Swift has hit out at critics who speculated Lady Gaga was pregnant.

The Anti-Hero singer rushed to defend Gaga after she denied she was expecting her first child.

Rumours erupted earlier this week when the Bad Romance star was photographed holding her stomach in a seemingly protective fashion.

Taking to social media, Taylor hit out at those who put her fellow singer's physical appearance under a microscope, writing on TikTok, "Can we all agree that it's invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman's body."

She added, "Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman."

Taylor's intervention came after Gaga herself confronted the speculation in a TikTok video.

She filmed herself directly addressing a camera and wrote in an accompanying caption, "Not pregnant. Just down bad cryin' at the gym."

The wording of her statement was in reference to one of Taylor's songs, Down Bad, while Gaga also mouthed along to audio in the video that said, "I don't have to find the aesthetic, I am the aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now going into Pinterest just typing in all these adjectives to describe me."

As well as clearing the air, the singer - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - directed her fans to register to vote in the upcoming USA presidential election and signed off her post by mouthing the word "bye" to the camera.