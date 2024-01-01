Jennie Garth reunites with Peter Facinelli for 'emotional' podcast interview

Jennie Garth has reunited with her ex-husband Peter Facinelli for an "emotional" podcast interview.

The actress teared up as she and her estranged husband discussed their feelings about ending their 11-year marriage.

Jennie, 52 told Peter, 50, she believed their divorce had been good for their daughters Luca, 26, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17.

"On one hand, they missed out on that idyllic family my parents are still married kind of thing," Jennie shared on her I Choose Me podcast. "But on the other hand, they gained so much more emotional depth and so much more strength, and so many other things from experiencing the way it happened with us."

For his part, Peter explained he felt the split had helped him grow as a person, as he "was a baby having a baby," when they had their first child.

"Like, I loved you, and we had this beautiful family, from the outside but I just hadn't developed who I was. I don't even know how you could love me because I didn't know me," he admitted.

"I didn't know who I was and so I needed to figure that out. I didn't feel like I had the space to do that within the marriage."

Peter also confessed he would have initiated a split had it not been for their daughters, while Jennie admitted she was initially "p**sed" about the divorce but she could now see things from her ex's perspective.

"It was making me feel a little emotional while you were talking about that because I know I could have been better about that," she said.