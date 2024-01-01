Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marital home on the market

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marital home has been put on the market, adding more fuel to imminent divorce rumours.

The mansion, estimated to be worth $60million (£47.8million) was listed on real estate site Zillow, according to the Daily Mail.

New pictures of the Beverly Hills home were added to the site on 1 June and 5 June, although the sprawling property is still listed as sold.

Jennifer and Ben bought the newly built house in May 2023, 10 months after they got married, for $60.85 million (£47.5million) in cash.

The 43,000-square-foot house has 17 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms and parking spaces for 80 vehicles.

It boasts a "one-of-a-kind indoor sports complex" with a basketball, pickleball, gym and boxing ring, according to Zillow. There's also a sports bar, outdoor lounging area, zero-edge pool and extensive grounds, as well as entrances that can only be accessed through private and gated streets.

Ben has been staying at a separate home for the past few weeks, as rumours escalate the couple are about announce their divorce.

The couple married in 2022 after rekindling their romance in 2021. They had previously dated from 2002 to 2004 but split up reportedly due to the intense media attention on their relationship.