Kim Kardashian admits she is 'a pushover' with her children

Kim Kardashian wishes she could be a stricter parent.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the reality star admitted she wishes she could be more like her younger sister Khloé Kardashian when it comes to parenting her four children North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five.

"Sometimes, it just gets a little intense," Kim said. "I wanna be more strict like Khloé, but I don't know why I have a hard time just saying no is no."

The 43-year-old, who split from the children's father Kanye West in 2021, confessed that she often caves into her children's demands because she doesn't "want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way".

"They know when to con me," Kim stated. "(They'll) start with the tears, so I'm like, 'Stop, stop. Sure, take the iPad. Just stop.'"

The SKIMS mogul added that she recently took North's mobile phone away but gave it back after a day.

"I know I have to get it together," she acknowledged. "I'm such a pushover."

Kim candidly revealed that it "really sucks" not having the support of a partner and shared that balancing work and being a single parent can be "chaotic".

"I had a Zoom," she explained. "Kids were at the house banging on my door, just screaming. I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. They agreed to share joint custody of their kids when they finalised their divorce in November 2022.