Cara Delevingne celebrates second anniversary with Minke

Cara Delevingne has marked two years with her girlfriend Minke in a heartfelt Instagram post.

The model-turned-actress reflected on her relationship with her musician partner, real name Leah Mason, and noted that they've come a long way since Cara had "a baby gay crush" on Minke at school.

"Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things," she wrote alongside a carousel of loved-up snaps on Wednesday. "These past two years have been A LOT of life. A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life's ups and downs with. I cannot imagine living life without you.

"I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on). Here's to many more years being us."

The Suicide Squad actress checked into rehab to tackle her substance abuse issues in September 2022 and has been almost two years sober. She previously said Minke helped her to confront her demons by telling her "she wasn't going to have it much longer".

Meanwhile, Minke marked their anniversary with a similar loved-up Instagram post.

"I can't remember what life was like without your love and I never want to know. You are extraordinary and I'm literally the luckiest girl in the world," she captioned a carousel of the couple's photos. "Thank you for showing up for us, every time. I'm so happy and grateful I get to do it all with you, and can't wait for more life by your side @caradelevingne."