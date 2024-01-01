Khloé Kardashian gets defensive over her dating life

Khloé Kardashian has hit out at those closest to her for being "judgy" about her dating life.

The 39-year-old mum-of-two has been single since splitting with Tristan Thompson, who is the father of her children, in 2022.

In the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Khloé is asked by Scott Disick if she plans to get back into the dating game, but defiantly told him, "I don't want to."

The reality star went on to say that her life is too busy with her business commitments and caring for her children True, six, and Tatum, who turns two next month.

She explained, "That's my time. I'm not sharing it with a man. I'm not sharing my TV, I'm not sharing my bed."

Scott then asked if there would be any chance she could reconcile with ex-boyfriend Tristan, but she replied, "No... the door's closed."

Addressing cameras in a subsequent confessional, Khloé appeared unimpressed by Scott's line of questioning, saying, "Oh my god, are you kidding me? This is life, we all gotta grow up and move on... Everyone has been really judgy about how I spend my time because I'm not dating. I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero. Two and a half years is not that crazy."

Khloé also discussed co-parenting with her ex, who is often taken out of California due to his work as a professional basketball player.

She said, "Now that he's in Cleveland (for the Cavaliers), this is really, really healthy for us 'cause when he was next door, he was always over... he loved the routine and I was like, 'F**k.'"

Khloé did confess she intends to get back to dating eventually, but stated, "You think I'm just gonna be celibate for the rest of my life?... I don't want anyone stopping my routine (right now). I'm comfortable in my rhythm."