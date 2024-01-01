Chloe Sevigny defends Kim Kardashian amid 'actors' interview backlash

Chloe Sevigny has defended Kim Kardashian following a brutal backlash over her acting abilities.

Hollywood bible Variety partnered the American Horror Story stars for a prestigious "actors on actors" interview session.

But the pairing has been savaged by film and TV fans who have mourned the fact that Oscar nominee Chloe was paired with reality star Kim for the chat.

Chloe took to Instagram on Wednesday to publicise the new issue of the magazine and praise Kim for her journey into the acting world.

Sharing a screenshot of their Variety cover, Chloe wrote, "Our chosen career of actor has many forms. Some are rewarded early. Some of us are the journeymen, some have a quieter route, and some a much louder one. And I am always excited to celebrate every kind of actor."

She went on to thank both Kim and Variety for their shared experience.

Fans have been far from kind about the cover feature, with many savaging the interview via social media by comparing Chloe's eloquent responses to questions against Kim's simplistic remarks.

Kim made her acting debut in the 2008 parody film Disaster Movie and made appearances as both characters and via cameos in films including Zoolander: Super Model and Ocean's 8.

Chloe, meanwhile, was Oscar-nominated for her role in the 1999 film Boys Don't Cry, won a Golden Globe for her role in the TV drama Big Love, and appeared in a string of critically acclaimed films including Kids and Bones And All.

Both stars have appeared in Ryan Murphy's long-running anthology show American Horror Story, with Kim appearing in the most recent season, titled Delicate.