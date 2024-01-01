Jon Hamm addresses possibility of Man Men sequel

Jon Hamm has given his verdict on the chance of returning to the world of Mad Men.

The 53-year-old American star played charismatic advertising executive Don Draper on the smash AMC show from 2007 until 2015 - and bagged Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Awards in the process.

But while the show continues to resonate with TV audiences almost ten years after it came off the air, Jon has warned fans not to expect the series to return with him in it.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the TV star shook his head when asked if he would accept an invitation to make more Mad Men, and added, "Part of it is that there's no story to tell. We ran out of story."

When told that this hasn't "stopped Hollywood" before, he acknowledged, "No, it hasn't. Prequel, sequel, threequel, squeaquel."

Adding that he feels fully content with the way the show ended, he added, "No, obviously, you never say never. But (the way we ended the series) felt satisfying to me. And I think it was very satisfying to the audience as well. I'm happy with the way that (the show) lives in my life, and I would love it to stay there."

British actor Clive Owen, who was involved in the same roundtable interview, was astonished when Jon rejected the suggestion of taking part in new Mad Men stories for a huge payout, asking, "For $3 million (£2.3 million) an episode? No?" and being shocked when Jon dismissed a return.