Sabrina Carpenter recruits boyfriend Barry Keoghan for new music video

Sabrina Carpenter stars alongside her boyfriend Barry Keoghan in the music video for her new single Please Please Please.

The Espresso singer, who has been dating the Saltburn actor since late 2023, surprised fans by casting him as her love interest in the promo for her latest song, which she wrote with Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen.

The video depicts Sabrina falling in love with a criminal who is often in and out of prison. She observes him getting into a fight with mob bosses, committing a bank robbery, brandishing a gun and hiding someone in the boot of a car.

It concludes with Sabrina handcuffing Barry to a chair, putting tape over his mouth and kissing it before walking away.

In the song, the Nonsense hitmaker begs her bad boy lover not to prove her doubts right, singing, "Please, please, please/ Don't prove I'm right/ And please, pleas?, please/ Don't bring me to t?ars when I just did my make-up so nice."

Fans believe the song is about Irish actor himself, thanks to the lyrics: "I heard that you're an actor, so act like a stand-up guy/ Whatever devil's inside you, don't let him out tonight/ I tell them it's just your culture and everyone rolls their eyes."

Sharing the music video on Instagram, Sabrina wrote, "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE OUT NOW... Starring the one and only @keoghan92 !!!!!!! @jackantonoff @amyallen i love you and i can't believe our beloved song child is here."

In the comments, Barry simply wrote, "Gorgeous."

The Oscar-nominated actor also posted the promo on his page and added, "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE... What we sayin Darlin?!! @sabrinacarpenter (sic)." Sabrina replied in the comments with one of the lyrics, "I heard that you're an actor!"

Please Please Please is taken from the pop star's upcoming sixth studio album Short n' Sweet, which will be released on 23 August.