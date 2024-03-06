Darren Criss and wife Mia Swier welcome second child

Darren Criss is now a father of two.

The Glee actor revealed on Instagram on Thursday that his son, Brother, was born on Monday 3 June.

Posting a photo of the newborn with oversized adult sunglasses humorously placed on his face, Darren shared his baby news in the style of a music release announcement.

"M & D just delivered their follow-up single. Brother László Criss... 6/3/24... Out now," he wrote, adding musical note emojis. He then clarified, "And yes his first name is Brother."

Darren's former Glee co-stars responded in the comments, with Kevin McHale writing, "Congratulations," with crying emojis, and Matthew Morrison posting, "Yeeeeesssss! So happy for you growing Family!! Love you all (sic)!"

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan also wrote, "Congrats fam!" with a fire emoji.

Darren, 37, and Mia are already to parents to a two-year-old daughter named Bluesy Belle Criss.

They announced Mia's pregnancy in December by posting a fake movie poster for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again with the family's faces replacing the real cast members.

"And COMING SOON..." he captioned the post. "Let's hope the sequel is better than the photoshop."

Darren and Mia tied the knot in February 2019.