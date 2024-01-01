Jennifer Aniston in tears while discussing Friends co-star Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston broke down in tears when asked for her thoughts on Friends following the death of co-star Matthew Perry.

The 55-year-old actress and her co-stars were devastated last year when Matthew died at the age of 54 after he took drugs and drowned in a hot tub.

For Variety's Actors on Actors interview, Jennifer was quizzed by Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson and things turned emotional during their chat.

Footage from the interview showed an out-of-shot producer instructing Quinta to ask, "Will you ask Jen what it's like watching Friends now?"

The comedy star immediately began to tear up and said, "Oh god. Don't make me cry."

Quinta then softly said, "You're already crying. Do you want a minute? We don't have to talk about (it)."

Jennifer wiped away tears and vowed to go on, saying, "No, no. I'm sorry. I just started thinking about..."

Quinta reiterated that there was no obligation to discuss the iconic '90s show, but Jennifer insisted, "No I'm ok. It's happy tears."

After Jennifer composed herself, Quinta noted that Friends turns 30 this year - prompting the Rachel Green actress to joke, "And I am turning 30. What a coincidence."

Addressed the series more seriously, Jennifer added, "It's so strange to even think that it's 30 years old. The fact that it's had this long and wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all six of us could ever imagine. It's a family forever."