Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face humiliation as Netflix documentary bombs

A recent Netflix documentary created by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been a ratings flop.

The couple have attempted to rebrand themselves as Hollywood producers since they relocated to the USA in 2020 and turned their backs on royal duties.

Last year, they produced a documentary about the Invictus Games through their Archewell production company, but the show has proven to be a flop for the streaming service.

The Hollywood Reporter has shared a list of the least-watched high-profile Netflix shows of 2023 and Heart of Invictus registered the lowest figures on their list having received just 300,000 views.

The industry bible commented, "While the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was part of a Suits library that racked up huge numbers all summer, this docuseries produced by Archewell, her company with husband Prince Harry, went by without notice.

"The series follows athletes in the Invictus Games, a competition founded by Harry for wounded, injured and sick soldiers and veterans."

Cancelled Big Mouth spin-off Human Resources was also on the list with 2.5 million views, the documentary show Working: What We Do All Day received just one million views, and Tina Fey's animated show Mulligan and golf special The Netflix Cup both pulled in just 700,000 views.

In contrast, a glitzy film called Leave The World Behind produced by Barack Obama and starring Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali topped the most watched on The Hollywood Reporter's list, receiving 121 million views.