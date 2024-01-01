Suri Cruise to attend prestigious university

Suri Cruise has revealed she will attend the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University in September.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter revealed the news in a TikTok, where she and a group of friends each wore a sweatshirt from their chosen college.

Carnegie Mellon's School of Design is one of the oldest and most highly ranked programs in the US, and it's believed the 18-year-old is leaning towards studying fashion.

"She is a smart girl, and she is turning into a very intelligent mature young woman," an insider told the Daily Mail. "She has a very close group of loyal friends, and she knows exactly where she comes from."

Suri is reportedly extremely close to her mum, but it's believed she hasn't seen dad Tom Cruise for 11 years. It's thought that the Mission Impossible actor helps his daughter financially, but no longer sees her after he and Katie divorced and she left the Church of Scientology.

Their divorce settlement stated that the actor agreed to pay his ex-wife $400,000 (£314,200) a year until Suri turned 18, and he will pay for all her college fees. The agreement states that although he might not see his daughter, he has to cover "medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs."

Katie and Tom married in 2006 and they split in 2012 when Suri was six years old. Tom also has two children from his marriage to Nicole Kidman, who he is believed to see regularly. Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, and are both members of the Scientology church.