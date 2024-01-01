Drew Barrymore reveals she celebrated her 10th birthday in a bar

Drew Barrymore has told how she celebrated her 10th birthday in a bar.

The talk show host, who had a notoriously turbulent childhood, has revealed she spent her 10th birthday in a famous New York nightclub.

"I went to Limelight, I had my 10th birthday party at Limelight," she told Bobby Cannavale when he appeared on her talkshow.

She added, "I had been going to clubs for three years at that point. I went to Studio 54, I went to Limelight, I went to Nell's. You name it, I was there."

She has previously spoken about how her mum encouraged her party lifestyle.

"I had a mom, but she was more like my best friend," Drew told Norm Macdonald in 2018. "She was like, 'Do you want to go to school and get bullied all day, or do you want to go to Studio 54?' And I was like, 'Yes, absolutely!'"

Drew, 49, starred in E.T. when she was seven years old. She has previously spoken about how she started abusing drugs and alcohol at the age of nine as she struggled to come to terms with her parents' divorce. By the time she was 13 she had been in rehab for help with cocaine and alcohol abuse, and at 14 was legally emancipated from her parents.

Drew financially supported her mother, Jaid Barrymore, for many years, despite not speaking to her.

In 2022 the Charlie's Angels star spoke about how they had mended their relationship.

"There's just some peace and respect and maturity there that could not have taken place maybe before. Timing is everything," she said.

"But there are times where I've realised that our chemistry and behaviour will drum up a feeling in me where I have to say, 'Okay, I need a break again.'"