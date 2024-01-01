Princess Kate apologises for missing Trooping of the Colour rehearsal

Catherine, Princess of Wales has revealed she won't be attending the rehearsal for the annual Trooping of the Colour parade next weekend.

The Irish Guards shared a letter from the Princess - who is currently undergoing cancer treatment - in which she expressed her regret for not being able to attend the Colonel's Review held on June 8.

"I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire Regiment ahead of the Colonel's review and Trooping of the Colour," her letter, which was shared on X, read.

"I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practising for months and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate."

"Being your colonel remains a great honour and I am very sorry that I'm unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review," she continued.

"Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved."

The Princess of Wales signed the letter from Colonel Catherine.

"The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning," the Irish Guards wrote on X alongside images of the letter.

"We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes."

Kensington Palace hasn't officially announced whether or not the princess will attend this year's Trooping the Colour on 15 June, held in honour of King Charles III's official UK birthday.

The event takes place each June on Horse Guards Parade Ground in front of crowds of onlookers, as well being enjoyed by millions worldwide on TV.