Dwayne Johnson's daughters join Moana 2

Dwayne Johnson's two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, have landed roles in Disney's upcoming film Moana 2.

The eight and six-year-olds are set to feature alongside their dad as detailed in a contract obtained by The Blast.

According to the documents, The Rock's daughters are guaranteed a day of work for $1,158 (£912) each for their roles in the Disney sequel.

While it is unclear who his daughters will play, Johnson is reprising his role as the voice of Maui, a demigod.

Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, welcomed Jasmine, their first child, on 16 December 2015. Tiana was born on 17 April 2018.

Last month, Johnson and the rest of the cast wrapped filming in Hawaii on Moana 2, set to release in cinemas on 27 November this year.

The sequel will take the audience on an "expansive new voyage" with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers.

"That's an official wrap (for now) on Maui's portion of our upcoming Moana 2," Johnson wrote in an Instagram post.

"As you see, I had the greatest motivation to help me push through to keep me strong," the actor added, referring to his daughters.

"The more down this windy road of life I go, the more I realise that my greatest and most comforting inspiration and joy, is being loved by my daughters."

The Fast & Furious star also has 22-year-old daughter Simone Johnson with ex-wife Dany Garcia.