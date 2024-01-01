Dick Van Dyke becomes oldest Daytime Emmy winner

Dick Van Dyke made history at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards by becoming the oldest winner of a prize.

The 98-year-old won a Daytime Emmy, presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), for his guest performance in Days of Our Lives over the weekend.

The awards were presented across two ceremonies on Friday and Saturday night, from the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.

Van Dyke's show, General Hospital took home the most awards, with four gongs, for best directing, best writing, best supporting performance, by Robert Gossett, and best drama series.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones and African Queens: Njinga won three prizes.

The show was hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner.

Michelle Stafford won best actress in a daytime drama series for her role in The Young and the Restless, and Thorsten Kaye won best actor in a daytime drama series for playing Ridge Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful.

Both shows were tied for most nominations at this year's ceremony, at 12 each, but both only won two awards apiece.