Pretty in Pink costars reveal animosity on set

Jon Cryer, who starred as Duckie in the 1986 film Pretty in Pink, has revealed that he and co-star Andrew McCarthy did not get along off-camera.

McCarthy, who played Blane in the iconic film, has brought together several members of the cast, including Cryer, to appear in his upcoming documentary Brats, which examines the significance of the 1980s Brat Pack.

"When we had done Pretty in Pink together, we did not get along because he was a d**k," Cryer said of McCarthy, as reported by People magazine.

"That's very true," McCarthy admitted during a Q and A session at this week's Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

"Well I didn't think he was a d**k," countered Demi Moore, who starred in No Small Affair with Cryer and St. Elmo's Fire with McCarthy.

"Well he wasn't a d**k to you," Cryer retorted.

McCarthy, who also had roles in Less than Zero and Weekend at Bernie's, was part of the Brat Pack that included actors Moore, Emilio Estevez and Rob Lowe.

The men did not rectify their relationship until 2012 when they spoke in the green room of The View and McCarthy apologised.

"It was a lovely moment," Cryer said of their reunion. "Within a moment it was just so clear that we were teenagers and that in no way defines who we are now. It was immediately warm."