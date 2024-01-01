Katie Holmes reveals how motherhood changed her style

Katie Holmes has revealed how her style changed after she became a mum.

The Batman Begins star reflected on her fashion evolution that has taken place since welcoming daughter Suri, now 18, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Asked if motherhood changed her sense of style, Katie told The Times, "I feel like, in some ways, yes."

The actor continued, "When my child was really small, I was drawn to wearing a lot of dresses. You do go through these different phases of motherhood and they inform what you feel comfortable in and what you don't. So over the years, my style has changed here and there."

Holmes said that these days, she likes vintage clothing items.

"Living in New York City, I have to have things that are practical and comfortable," she added. "Usually I'm in ballet flats, sneakers, baggy jeans and a T-shirt."

And while the Dawson's Creek alum has saved several clothing items to pass onto her only child, she says Suri "has her own sense of style and her own expressions".

That's not to say that there's no shopping in Mum's wardrobe. "Sometimes the basics definitely disappear," she shared. "But that's fine."

Holmes' comments marked a departure from her reluctance to talk about Suri, who has been kept out of the spotlight since she was a small child.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," Katie told Glamour in an interview back in April.

"I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."