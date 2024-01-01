Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup get married - again

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have tied the knot for the second time alongside their family and friends.

The King Kong actor and the Morning Show star - who first wed in a New York City courthouse ceremony in June 2023 - said "I do" again in front of their loved ones in Mexico City on Saturday 8 June.

Watts looked elegant in a white, sleeveless gown with her hair pinned back, in a series of photos and videos posted to her brother Ben's Instagram.

He captioned a video of the couple and their wedding party in a lift ahead of the nuptials, "Off they go Naomi x Billy x family."

The bride and groom were joined by Watts' kids, Sasha, 16, and Kai, 15, who she shares with ex Liev Schreiber. They were joined by Crudup's 20-year-old son, William, who he shares with ex Mary Louise Parker.

Photographer Ben also shared videos from inside the ceremony.

"Ceremony is about to start in this fantastic location... mum's a bit emotional understandably," he captioned a clip of his and Naomi's mum, Myfanwy.

A day before the wedding, Naomi's brother also documented the rehearsal dinner.

Nicole Kidman and Justin Theroux were spotted enjoying the pre-wedding festivities.

Watts and Crudup first got together in 2017 after meeting on the set of the Netflix drama Gypsy.