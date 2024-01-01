Kylie Minogue signs deal for fly-on-the-wall doco - report

Kylie Minogue has reportedly signed a seven-figure deal with Netflix for a fly-on-the-wall documentary.

The Australian-born singer, who is currently enjoying some downtime in Greece, is said to have been locked in a bidding war with streaming giants for months, according to The Mirror.

Netflix bosses purportedly beat streaming rivals Apple+ and Disney in the race to sign on the dotted line.

Filming on the hotly anticipated doco is expected to start later this year.

Minogue first found fame in 1986 when she joined the cast of Neighbours as Charlene Mitchell.

After her stint in the soap, she went on to become a global pop star, with record sales amounting to more than $80 million (£63 million) to date.

She has so far released 16 albums, seven of which have been No.1s, including last year's Tension, featuring the racy hit single Padam Padam.

Following the success of Tension, the currently single star started her first concert residency at The Venetian Hotel's Voltaire in Las Vegas.

In December, she filmed ITV's An Audience with Minogue at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The Netflix documentary news comes after Minogue jetted off to Greece earlier this week, where she wowed on-lookers in a black and white sequinned gown at the grand opening of the One and Only Aesthesis resort near Athens.