Maika Monroe goes Instagram official with Ariana Grande's ex-husband Dalton Gomez

Maika Monroe has made her relationship with Dalton Gomez Instagram official.

The It Follows actress posted a series of loved-up snaps on Sunday, including one image showing her snuggling up to the real estate agent on the back of a boat.

In another photo, shown in silhouette, Maika stood on her tiptoes and wrapped her arms around Dalton's neck as they locked lips.

The 31-year-old simply captioned the post with a shooting star emoji.

She was first romantically linked to Ariana's ex when a snap surfaced of them kissing at a Los Angeles bar in October 2023. They were later photographed kissing on holiday in Mexico in February.

Ariana and Dalton separated after less than two years of marriage in February 2023. They filed for divorce that September and it was finalised in March.

The Thank U, Next singer is currently dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who recently received the seal of approval from her brother Frankie Grande.

"He's a great guy. Ethan's a wonderful guy. He's very sweet. He's very, very, very sweet. I just... I adore him," he told TooFab last week. "I've always just said this, all I want is for my sister to be happy and when she's happy I'm happy. So I'm very happy."

Maika was previously in a relationship with Stranger Things actor Joe Keery from 2017 to 2023.