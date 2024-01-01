Will Ferrell reflects on 20th anniversary of Anchorman

Will Ferrell is "proud" that his Anchorman film franchise has "stayed in the zeitgeist" after almost 20 years.

The funnyman made his debut as the clueless broadcaster Ron Burgundy in 2004's Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, which celebrates its 20th anniversary next month.

In an interview with People, Ferrell admitted he didn't expect his "weird, bizarre movie" to have such a lasting impact on popular culture.

"I'm so proud of the legacy," he praised. "And I think at the time, we couldn't believe we were getting to make such a weird, bizarre movie. So I'm just so happy that it has kind of stayed in the zeitgeist all these years."

Ferrell co-wrote the first film with director Adam McKay and starred as Ron alongside Steve Carell, Paul Rudd and David Koechner as his news team and Christina Applegate as the new anchor - and Ron's love interest - Veronica Corningstone.

The cast reunited almost ten years later for the 2013 sequel, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, which Ferrell once again co-wrote with McKay.

While there have been no further films, the Blades of Glory star has reprised his moustachioed character many times in public, most recently appearing as Ron during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, Netflix's live comedy special, in May.

During the roast, Ferrell as Ron couldn't resist remarking upon the retired quarterback's "gorgeous" looks.

"Ron, pull it together. You're a straight man," he joked. "He's making you question your sexuality. Stop looking at him. You're here to make fun of him. Not fall in love. Concentrate!"