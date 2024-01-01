Glen Powell put his 'body on the line' while shooting Twisters action sequences

Glen Powell has revealed he and his Twisters co-stars put their bodies "on the line" during the disaster movie's action sequences.

Director Lee Isaac Chung was determined to make his upcoming movie as realistic as possible, so he had his actors recreate what it would be like to get sucked up by a tornado or battle debris being thrown around in the storm.

Reflecting on the shoot, Powell told Fandango, "This was maybe the most physical thing that I've ever done where you're truly like, you're talking about humans getting sucked up into a tornado, but you're recreating what it's like to be getting hit by debris and all that stuff so you're watching real stunt men getting sucked up into the sky and you're watching trucks move across and you're jumping into a pool and you're getting dragged and it's like it's a fully physical experience."

The Hit Man star noted that he and his co-stars - including Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos - had to physically commit to each scene to make the tornado action seem real.

"You have to put your body on the line in order to sell that experience so I think like the cool part about this cast is that everybody is that invested. Everybody's willing to put their body on the line to do things that sell the movie, you know, sell the experience," he continued.

Powell also highlighted one scene where his body got put through the wringer to achieve "one of the most incredible action sequences of all time".

"It all happens in a oner (one take) and I think that we shot that in December with a rain machine. One of the coldest nights I've ever experienced, getting dragged across a pool by a wire," he recalled.

Twisters, a standalone sequel to 1996's Twister, will be released in cinemas on 19 July.