Katie Holmes 'wasn't aware' of Dawson's Creek group chat

Katie Holmes has revealed she "wasn't aware" of the Dawson's Creek WhatsApp group chat.

The 45-year-old actress has said she keeps in touch with her former Dawson's Creek co-stars, but was "wasn't aware" there was a group chat.

"All of us text every now and then, but I wasn't aware of the WhatsApp (group)," Katie, who played Joey Potter in the show, told The Times in a recent interview. "But you know what? I'm really bad at WhatsApp. I never check it because it's a little too much."

The First Daughter actress' comments come after Joshua Jackson, who played Pacey Witter in the show, shared details of the group chat in an interview with The Times in April 2023.

"It doesn't get a lot of use but every once in a while someone will crop up," he said at the time. "(In January) we passed the 25th anniversary (of the show) so there was a flurry of texts. It really centres around, 'Oh my God, I can't believe that we all went through that thing together.' It's obviously such a formative point in all our lives."

Elsewhere in the interview, Katie clarified that she still talks to her former castmates "every now and then".

"I mean, every now and then. Everyone's grown up and is busy, but the bond will for ever be there," she said.

The American drama show, which also starred James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams and Chad Michael Murray, ran from 1998 to 2003.