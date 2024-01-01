Natalie Portman thanks friends for support following Benjamin Millepied divorce

Natalie Portman has thanked her friends for supporting her through her divorce from now ex-husband Benjamin Millepied.

The American actress was married to French dancer and choreographer Benjamin, 47, in 2012 but their divorce was finalised earlier this year.

On Sunday, Natalie celebrated her 43rd birthday by taking to social media to praise the friends who have stood by her side over the years.

She shared a carousel of images of herself posing with a variety of friends in nightclubs, restaurants, and in the great outdoors, and wrote, "This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again."

The post attracted a string of reactions from Natalie's fans and followers - with her Thor co-star Chris Hemsworth and May December co-star Julianne Moore among those reacting to wish her a happy birthday.

Natalie and Benjamin's divorce was finalised in February. The previous year, there were a string of reports suggesting Benjamin had been unfaithful - however the couple have never publicly commented on this.

Variety reported in March this year, "The Oscar-winning actor quietly filed for divorce from the French choreographer in July in France, where the couple resided with their two children. The divorce was finalised last month."

The couple, who met on the set of the 2011 psychological thriller Black Swan, were married for just over 11 years.

Their children, son Aleph and daughter Amalia, were born in June 2011 and February 2017 respectively.