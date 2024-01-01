Taylor Swift branded 'unusually beautiful' by Donald Trump

Taylor Swift has been branded "unusually beautiful" by Donald Trump in an unexpected move by the former US President.

The 34-year-old singer is currently in the midst of her Eras world tour - somewhat flying the flag for American commercialism wherever she goes.

And now former, and possibly returning, American President Donald's views have been uncovered in a new book titled Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass.

According to TMZ, the 77-year-old reality star-turned-politician gave some backhanded compliments to the singer in the book, saying, "I think she's beautiful - very beautiful! I find her very beautiful."

Taking slight aim at the Shake It Off singer's political views, however, he continued, "I think she's liberal. She probably doesn't like Trump. I hear she's very talented. I think she's very beautiful, actually - unusually beautiful!"

The Apprentice USA star may have a bone to pick with Taylor after she backed his rival, Joe Biden, during the 2020 election campaign after spending years being apolitical amid reports she feared alienating some of her fans.

Throwing her support behind the Biden-Harris 2020 campaign however, Taylor told V Magazine at the time, "The change we need most is to elect a president who recognises that people of colour deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included."

In the book, Trump is quoted questioning the legitimacy of Taylor's political views, asking, "She is liberal, or is that just an act? She's legitimately liberal? It's not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal."