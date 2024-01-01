Billie Eilish shares 'craziest' ghosting experience

Billie Eilish has discussed her most shocking experience of being ghosted by a date.

As a chart-topping music star, many would think Billie would have a line of prospective lovers lining up to express an interest.

But the Ocean Eyes singer has explained that she was once left high and dry by someone she had known for a long time - and has not heard from them since.

Opening up on the BBC's Miss Me? Podcast, she recalled, "I've been ghosted, for sure. I had a crazy ghosting happen, actually, in December. It was insane. It was probably the craziest one that's ever happened to me."

She continued to show hosts Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver, "But, it wasn't even a ghosting. It was like a complete... it was so... I was like 'Did you die? Did you literally die?' It was somebody I had also known for years and had a plan. Day of. On the phone. Making a plan. 'This is my address. Be there at 3pm.' Never heard from them again. Ever. Never heard from them."

Billie is still fuming over the experience and grumbled, "It was literally insane. I couldn't believe it. I was like 'What a f**king little pathetic man. What a tiny, little man'."

She added. "It was literally unbelievable. To this day, (he) never texted me again. Somebody I had known for years! I didn't know people still did that. I genuinely didn't know people did that."