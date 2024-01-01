Denise Richards to star in her own reality show

Denise Richards has confirmed she will star in her own reality show, along with her family.

The show, which has a working title of Denise Richards and the Wild Things, will be a comedic docuseries, with episodes of 30 minutes each.

It will star Denise, 53 and her husband Aaron Phypers, 51, as well as her three daughters, Sami, 20, Eloise, 12, and Lola, nine.

"My family and I are thrilled to return home to E!" Denise said in a statement. "This is the perfect partnership for our family's series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability, and we can't wait for the audience to share this adventure with us."

Sami and Eloise are her daughters from her marriage to Charlie Sheen, and they were three and four years old when Denise last appeared in a reality show, Denise Richards: It's Complicated.

The show will focus on the "complicated and unpredictable" drama in Denise's personal life, as well as how her family members "test each other's boundaries" while dealing with life in the spotlight, according to a press release.

Denise was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006. After their divorce, Charlie called Denise the "worst mum alive" in a Twitter rant.

The Loaded Weapon actress adopted Eloise, who has special needs, in 2011, as a single mum. After marrying ?Aaron in 2018, he officially became Eloise's adoptive father in 2019.